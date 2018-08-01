Sunday Evening: Maroon 5 Is In Canton This Weekend At The Football Hall of Fame

Adam Levine and company are headlining the 4th annual Concert for Legends on Sunday, August 5th at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium!

The band's performance will close out the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. “We’ve always been huge fans and supporters of the NFL," the band shared in a press statement. "It’s a huge honor to be a part of recognizing the greatest players in the game for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.”

Learn more here.

And also check out the potential setlist here (if you like spoilers).