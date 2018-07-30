Sneak-Peek: Maroon 5 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Are you ready for some Maroon 5 with your football?
You should be, because Adam Levine and company are headlining the 4th annual Concert for Legends on Sunday, August 5th at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Here's what their setlist might look like:
- What Lovers Do
- Payphone
- This Love
- Misery
- Sunday Morning
- Animals
- One More Night
- Cold
- Maps
- Harder to Breathe
- Don't Wanna Know
- Love Somebody
- Wait
- Makes Me Wonder
- Rock With You (Michael Jackson cover)
- Moves Like Jagger
- Girls Like You
- She Will Be Loved
- Sugar
The band's performance will close out the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. “We’ve always been huge fans and supporters of the NFL," the band shared in a press statement. "It’s a huge honor to be a part of recognizing the greatest players in the game for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.”