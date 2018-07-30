Sneak-Peek: Maroon 5 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Are you ready for some Maroon 5 with your football?

You should be, because Adam Levine and company are headlining the 4th annual Concert for Legends on Sunday, August 5th at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Here's what their setlist might look like:

What Lovers Do

Payphone

This Love

Misery

Sunday Morning

Animals

One More Night

Cold

Maps

Harder to Breathe

Don't Wanna Know

Love Somebody

Wait

Makes Me Wonder

Rock With You (Michael Jackson cover)

Moves Like Jagger

Girls Like You

She Will Be Loved

Sugar

The band's performance will close out the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. “We’ve always been huge fans and supporters of the NFL," the band shared in a press statement. "It’s a huge honor to be a part of recognizing the greatest players in the game for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.”

