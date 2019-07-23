Mason's Creamery Makes Top 10 Ice Cream Spot List!

Cleveland is certainly known for its vast selection of brews and excellent restaurants. But ice cream? Heck, yeah.

Mason's Creamery in Ohio City was recently named of the ten best ice cream parlors in the country by USA Today's '10Best.'

Author Amber Gibson praises Mason's diversity, writing "This charming Cleveland scoop shop has a great patio and offers soft serve daily, switching between flavors like Dunkaroos and strawberry shortcake. Pineapple cardamom and vegan taro are a couple of other unique flavors at Mason's Creamery."

If you've ever been to Mason's Creamery, you know its one of the best spots in Cleveland and the northeast Ohio area if you've got a sweet tooth.

The small batch ice cream shop also has amazing and unique teas, floats, and milkshakes.

Located right in the heart of Ohio City, now you've got to go and have a scoop to say you've had America's best ice cream!