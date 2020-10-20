Dear Matt: I've Befriended A Cow That's Going To Slaughter

Dear Matt,

I live a little bit aways from Cleveland, definitely in an area that’s considered ‘country’. Right across the road from me is a farm and over the last couple months I’ve become friendly with a cow named Beverly. I just found out from my neighbor that Beverly is scheduled to be slaughtered next month.

I don’t think I can afford Beverly, but I feel like I need to do something? What can I do?

-Claudia Cow

Dear Claudia Cow,

This is a rough one! I love animals and I can’t imagine the situation you’re going through. Since your neighbor told you about the upcoming slaughter, I’m assuming they own the cow. Why don’t you ask if there’s some kind of compromise? Maybe you help around the farm in order for them to keep Beverly? If he’s adamant about slaughtering Beverly, I’m truly sorry. But if you present some options (you helping around the farm, a payment plan), there’s a chance you can save Beverly.

I’ll be sending good vibes!!!

-Matt