Dear Matt: My Boyfriend Wants To Follow His Dream Of Being A Clown

Dear Matt,

I’ve met Jeremy last year and I’m so glad to have him in my life. I know it’s cheesy but he’s truly best boyfriend material. However, a few weeks ago Jeremy explained that he’s not really happy working his corporate job and has decided to really try and become a full-time clown.

I’m not sure how full-time clowns work, but due to COVID-19, he’s been struggling to get off the ground. He still works his corporate job, but is wondering if he should quit and follow his dream. I think this whole thing is a little…too much. What do you think?

-Clown Concerned Clarissa

Dear Clown Concerned Clarissa,

I think it’s so important to follow our dreams in life. I do it all the time! When I have a goal like releasing a fun hot single or dropping an audio project I just do it. Why not! Life’s too short to not do what we want to do.

But I think we need to be realistic. As much as he should follow his clown dreams, we are in the middle of a pandemic and there is safety in having a full time job right now.

I think you should be supportive, but definitely remind him on the reality of the current workplace. Is there a balance he can find? Plenty of Cleveland artists work part-time in other fields to maintain their finances.

Regardless, following your dream while being realistic about your financial situation is completely achievable and I wish you and your boyfriend the best.