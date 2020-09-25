The Wedding Songs That Leads To The Happiest (And Unhappiest) Marriages

One study looked at the list of songs people danced to and found that there are songs that lead to happiness...and divorce!

A new UK survey questioned 5,500 married couples, and 77% of those who danced to Elton’s tune say they are happy.

Other first dance songs that produced happy couples include:

Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” (77%) Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” (75%) Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight” (74%) Lea Salonga & Brad Kane’s “A Whole New World” (Aladdin movie): (71%) Etta James’ “At Last” (71%) Phil Collins' "You'll Be In My Heart" (70%)

