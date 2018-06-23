Here's What's Leaving Netflix In July
Last call on these movies & TV shows
June 23, 2018
Another month’s upon us, so that means it's time to look at what’s leaving Netflix in the coming days. (In other words, if you were looking for a sign to binge-watch some of your favorite shows, this is it.)
Here's a look at the list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in July:
Leaving 7/1
- Alive
- Along Came Polly
- An Honest Liar
- Beerfest
- Before Midnight
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cocktail
- Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Little Women
- Michael Clayton
- Midnight in Paris
- Mixed Signals
- More Than a Game
- Pandemic
- Piglet's Big Movie
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Scary Movie
- Scream 3
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Art of War
- Tropic Thunder
- V for Vendetta
Leaving 7/2
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
Leaving 7/8
- Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 7/9
- Ratchet and Clank
- Serena
Leaving 7/11
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
Leaving 7/12
- Wild Hogs
Leaving 7/15
- Convergence
- Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
- Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Leaving 7/16
- Changeling
- Wanted
Leaving 7/29
- The Den
Leaving 7/30
- A Cinderella Story
- Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
- Swing State
While this may be your last chance to watch V for Vendetta and Tropic Thunder, fear not! Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in July.