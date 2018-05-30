Watch Alice Merton "Lash Out" in New Video
The "No Roots" singer destroys cars in new clip
Alice Merton has shared the official video for her latest single, “Lash Out,” the follow-up to mega-hit “No Roots.” In the clip, Merton makes a crowded street her own personal anger room. (You know—those places where you can pay to destroy an entire room with a baseball bat.)
Watch Merton “Lash Out” in the just-shared video!
As Alice says, “Sometimes all you wanna do is smash some cars.”
Merton is currently touring her way through North America. Check out her upcoming dates here.