May The 4th Be With You: Celebrate Star Wars Day In Cleveland!

Walk into Mos Eisley at The Cleveland Brewery

'The 185th Strikes Back' as The Cleveland Brewery transforms into the famous Cantina from the original Star Wars movie starting on Friday night, all the way through Sunday. There will be costumes, characters, and more. Their Facebook event encourages you to bring the young ones, but stay and have a few cocktails too if that's what suits you.

Watch Star Wars at the East Cleveland Library

From 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the East Cleveland Library is showing a Star Wars film in celebration of the holiday.



'Geeks Who Paint' at Fear's Confections

Wine & Design in Rocky River is having a special Star Wars-inspired edition of 'Geeks Who Paint.' According to the event, everyone has to show up 15 minutes before the event (6:30 p.m.). So if you are planning a night out in Lakewood, make sure you are timely.



Panini's on the East Side

Panini's on Coventry in Cleveland Heights will be serving 'lightsaber' cocktails (whatever that means) and also have a Star Wars inspired menu. Costumes are encouraged, but you can also just show up in regular clothes to party!



Star Wars thmed Silent Disco at the Cleveland Museum of Contemporary Art

MOCA will become one big party on May 4th with two DJs playing tunes for this silent disco. One DJ will be playing hip-hop and the other will be playing techno. It'll all be Star Wars themed, of course. There will also be a costume contest! Tickets are on sale now.



Hit up The Side Quest

Cleveland's most well known comic and sci-fi bar, The Side Quest. will of course be celebrating the holiday. Something called a "Han Shot First" tournament starts at 8 p.m. and then if that's not enough fun, there will be a costume contest at 11 p.m. More info is available in the link to their Facebook event.