First Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Now Open In Ohio
4-month delay comes to an end as first patients lined up to get marijuana this morning
Medical marijuana is officially being sold legally in the state of Ohio for the first time.
Right now, there are only five locations approved to sell across the entire state, four of which opened on Wednesday.
Smoking marijuana is still illegal under state law, so the only thing being sold today is raw marijuana plant, according to WEWS's Kevin Barry. Which means legally, you may only vape.
Basically, the state has no approved processors to create complex products, so there is some delay in getting the entire dispensary system fully funcitional in Ohio.
Here are the medical marijuana shops open today in Ohio
- CY+, 180 Main Street in Wintersville in Jefferson County
- Ohio Valley Natural Relief LLC, 840 Canton Road in Wintersville
- The Botanist, located at 3840 Greentree Ave. SW in Canton
- The Forest Sandusky, LLC, 1651 Tiffin Ave. in Sandusky
The Botanist in Wickliffe will open Wednesday at 9 a.m. to patients.
According to Fox 8, more than 3,500 patients have already registered to purchase medical marijuana.
Qualifying conditions:
- AIDS
- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Alzheimer’s disease
- cancer
- chronic traumatic encephalopathy
- Crohn’s disease
- epilepsy or another seizure disorder
- fibromyalgia
- glaucoma
- hepatitis C
- inflammatory bowel disease
- multiple sclerosis
- pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable
- Parkinson’s disease
- positive status for HIV
- post-traumatic stress disorder
- sickle cell anemia
- spinal cord disease or injury
- Tourette’s syndrome
- traumatic brain injury
- ulcerative colitis