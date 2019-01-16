First Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Now Open In Ohio

Medical marijuana is officially being sold legally in the state of Ohio for the first time.

Right now, there are only five locations approved to sell across the entire state, four of which opened on Wednesday.

Smoking marijuana is still illegal under state law, so the only thing being sold today is raw marijuana plant, according to WEWS's Kevin Barry. Which means legally, you may only vape.

Basically, the state has no approved processors to create complex products, so there is some delay in getting the entire dispensary system fully funcitional in Ohio.

Here are the medical marijuana shops open today in Ohio

CY+, 180 Main Street in Wintersville in Jefferson County

Ohio Valley Natural Relief LLC, 840 Canton Road in Wintersville

The Botanist, located at 3840 Greentree Ave. SW in Canton

The Forest Sandusky, LLC, 1651 Tiffin Ave. in Sandusky

The Botanist in Wickliffe will open Wednesday at 9 a.m. to patients.

According to Fox 8, more than 3,500 patients have already registered to purchase medical marijuana.

Qualifying conditions: