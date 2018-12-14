Ariana Grande Is Wishful And Whistling On "Imagine"

If "thank u, next" is the party, "imagine" might be the quiet comfort of the next morning. Waking up with no alarm, trading loving looks across the bed in an intimate, slow-burning peek inside a sweet relationship. Over a sparse beat that builds to an orchestral arrangement, Ariana Grande dreams of a idyllic day with someone special, showing off that dynamic voice and serving whistle notes at the end of the beautiful, wishful track.

"This has been one of the best years of my career, and like the worst of my life" Grande said last week as she accepted the Billboard Woman Of the Year award. "It's been a very conflicting one. And I just want to say, if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is gonna bring, you're not alone in that."

"Imagine" is the second song from Thank U, Next, after the title track has already broken all kinds of records. The album is expected early in 2019 and is Ariana's second LP is less than a year. She will hit the road for the Sweetener World Tour in March. You can find the full list of dates here.