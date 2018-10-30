The Best Halloween Costumes In Music: See How Rita Ora, Halsey, And More Won Halloween

Everyone is someone on Halloween.

This weekend as we were dressing up and heading out to celebrate the most spooky and sensational, horrifying holiday of the year, so were some of our favorite artists. At parties and events around the world, the weekend before Halloween was the perfect occasion for some stars to step out, often dressed as other stars. We love Post Malone, but we might love Rita Ora dressed as Post Malone even more. The same goes for Harry Styles as Elton John, Joe Jonas as his girlfriend Sansa Stark, and everyone who dressed up for Halloween this year. Check out these celebrity costume treats.

Rita Ora

John Legend

Harry Styles

Joe Jonas

another Saturday Nite -- pic.twitter.com/o1FzWWXWf7 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 28, 2018

Ryan Seacrest

Gabrielle Union

G-Eazy

Halsey

Miguel

Lauren Jauregui x Ty Dolla $ign

Daddy’s Lil Monster------

Harley Quinn & The Joker take Gotham City



New song #Expectations out now if you’re looking to vibe to something sultry this Halloweeeeen✨-- https://t.co/MB1TxLZZIx pic.twitter.com/rfyyyV6ALR — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 27, 2018

