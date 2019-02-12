BLACKPINK Make Their TV Debut and Announce North American Tour

K-pop continues its spread across America, this time with a turn for the women.

After BTS saw the spotlight at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, BLACKPINK made thier TV debut on Monday with a performance on The Late Show. The girl group featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé rocked through a swaggering version of "DDU-DU DDU-DU", commanding the space and strutting across the stage. It was there first performance of US television, and they used the moment to announce their North American Tour.

Starting in April the group will visit six cities, before taking their tour global. You can find more details here. They will also be the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella later this year.

You can revisit BLACKPINK's collaboration with Best New Artist Dua Lipa here, and see their visit to Good Morning America below.