BLACKPINK Make Their TV Debut and Announce North American Tour
The K-Pop Queens bring the heat to 'The Late Show'
K-pop continues its spread across America, this time with a turn for the women.
After BTS saw the spotlight at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, BLACKPINK made thier TV debut on Monday with a performance on The Late Show. The girl group featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé rocked through a swaggering version of "DDU-DU DDU-DU", commanding the space and strutting across the stage. It was there first performance of US television, and they used the moment to announce their North American Tour.
#BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA!
Blackpink is coming to your AREA
TOUR INFO @ https://t.co/3OTd31Fsf6#블랙핑크 #BLACKPINKinNORTHAMERICA #BLACKPINK2019WORLDTOURwithKIA #INYOURAREA #POWERHOUSELIVE #POWERHOUSE #KIA #GOLDENVOICE #YG pic.twitter.com/SZl3uz4Bc4— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) February 12, 2019
Starting in April the group will visit six cities, before taking their tour global. You can find more details here. They will also be the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella later this year.
