The 'BTS World' Mobile Game Has Arrived, and a Movie Is on the Way

It's time to go back to the beginning.

After chart-topping success and sold-out stadium shows around the world, BTS is offering fans a chance to be there for the start of their global phenomenon, helping to guide the guys as their manager. It's BTS World, the new immersive mobile game from the group, officially released on Wednesday on both Android and iPhone.

Related: BTS and Juice WRLD Bring the 90's Slow Jam Groove on 'All Night'

It all starts with an invite to one of BTS' massive concerts, giving you a front row seat to the show. But with an Avengers-like Thanos snap, the success of today fades away and the clock rewinds to 2012. It's now your job to help BTS through their journey, from finding places for them to stay to cheering them up on down days.

There's plenty of rewards for a job well done in BTS World, with text and video chats with the group and a new collection of 10,000 images and 100 video clips. Not to mention, a new batch of songs, including each of the collaborations BTS has released this month with Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, and Juice WRLD. It's a deep dive into the world of the K-pop icons, and their ultimate love letter to the ARMY.

In addition to navigating the musical success of BTS, the game also offers you the opportunity to follow the members down their alternate paths. What would life be like if one of the BTS boys chose strawberry farming over record-shattering success? Find out in BTS World.

For more info on the game and to download, you can check out BTS World here. The original soundtrack featuring new music will be available on Friday June 28th.

But wait, there's more from the "Boy With Luv" singers. Just hours before the release of BTS World, the group also announced a new film coming to theaters in August.

Bring the Soul: The Movie will mix footage from BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour with new interviews and adventures from various cities they have visited. Tickets will be available starting July 3rd, with Bring the Soul: The Movie hitting theaters on August 7th.