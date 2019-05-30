Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson Get Together for Heatbreak Anthem "Find U Again"
The latest from Ronson's upcoming 'Late Night Feelings'
Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson have gotten an early jump on this week's pop arms race. The duo has debuted their collaboration, "Find U Again."
"Find U Again" is the latest cut from Ronson's Late Night Feelings album that's due out on June 21st. He's previously released singles featuring Lykke Li and the Miley Cyrus hit, "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.".
Over a growling low end, Cabello laments the loss of another with dynamic vocals and profile-ready quotes like, "this crush is kinda crushing me." It's a steamy but sad heartbreak anthem that's dancefloor, or bedroom floor approved.
The song is co-written by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, who has previously worked with Lady Gaga, Kanye West, and others.
For Cabello, this is her second new song of the year and a potential preview of her sophomore album that she's been working on. The "Havana" singer has been in the studio crafting the follow-up to her self-titled smash for the past few months.
"Find U Again" is now available everywhere.