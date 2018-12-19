Camila Cabello Visits Hogwarts and Transforms Into Hermione

You would have to be an "insensitive wart" to not appreciate the Harry Potter fandom of Camila Cabello. She has been a huge fan for years, even dressing up as the young wizard in 2013.

Now the GRAMMY-nominated singer turned a trip to Christ Church College in England into a Hogwarts adventure. The Oxford landmark was the set for the school of witchcraft and wizardry, and Cabello decided to explore it as Hermione Granger, looking for the library in her best British accent.

THE ACTUAL HOGWARTS DINING HALL!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8rTyZhf6yc — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 19, 2018

Stupefy! We were stopped in our tracks by Camila, and also caught a case of FOMO. Can't we all just hang out at Hogwarts together?

In addition to being nominated for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards, Cabello was recently named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list.