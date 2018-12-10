Cardi B Addresses Nicki Minaj Feud And Offset Divorce Over The Weekend

After announcing her split with Offset last week, Cardi B kept busy over the weekend. Making money moves all around the country, the "I Like It" singer scored 5 GRAMMY nominations, sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for an enlightening interview, and stirred things up by changing her lyrics at a show on Saturday. While you were doing some holiday shopping online, Cardi lived a lifetime. Here's a quick recap.

First the GRAMMY nods. Cardi B landed nominations including Album Of The Year, Rap Album Of The Year, and Record Of The Year. She got the news while she was busy with other things.

This is not How expected to find out I’m nominated for a Grammy ------I need a do over ----‍♀️----‍♀️-- pic.twitter.com/aCt5WH6ZwZ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2018

As for CBS Sunday Morning, her wide-ranging interview took her back to The Bronx, talking about her rebellious teenage years and revisiting the strip club where she used to work. "I'm glad for this chapter in my life" explained Cardi. "I don't ever regret it."

Interviewer Maurice Dubois pressed her on the feud with Nicki Minaj, asking if she was embarrassed by the NYFW fight or if this on-going battle was bad for business. "A lot of people like to say all publicity is good publicity. To me it's not because that takes away of people paying attention to your craft. If makes people not even care about your craft, they just want to see drama" she says of the dispute with Minaj.

Elsewhere, the "Bodak Yellow" star poured some gasoline on other drama, this time not with Minaj but with husband Offset. B announced her split with the Migos MC last week, and addressed the relationship over the weekend by changing the lyrics to "Motorsport" at Jingle Bash in Chicago, a holiday concert from RADIO.COM station B96.

“I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, we gonna get a divorce!” she rapped.

This prompted plenty of response across the internet, but most importantly from Offset himself, who tweeted "**** YALL I MISS CARDI" on Sunday.

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

For more on Cardi B's GRAMMY race for Album Of The Year, check out a full break down of the nominees here.