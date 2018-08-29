Christina Aguilera On “Being Hurt” By Britney Spears Comparisons

Christina Aguilera is on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s October issue and she’s revealing some feelings about her “Dirrty” days.

Back in 2002, Aguilera took a left turn out of teen pop into the sexy, empowered world of her album Stripped. The album’s lead single “Dirrty” kicked off a new look for Christina, but unfortunately not everyone was along for the ride. “I love the female body, and I think it’s something to be proud of, not something that men should dictate ownership of” Aguilera tells Cosmo. “’Dirrty’ was extremely controversial at the time, but it would be nothing now. I hope I paved the way and helped set the ground rules that women can be any version of themselves they wanna be…and proud of it.”

The singer who is gearing up for her Liberation Tour, dug deeper on the comparisons she received at the time to another pop star. In the terrible, time-honored tradition of pitting successful women against each other, Aguilera's image was often compared to Britney Spears.

“It’s hard to hear yourself being called names” says Christina. “I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s okay. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble.”

Christina Aguilera released her eighth studio album this year. Liberation finds Xtina going back to basics, and recapturing her passion as an artist. “With this record, I'm stripping back a lot and just trying to find myself again - just the true love and the art in the process, and not just going for some formulaic sort of force-fed direction that we can get caught up in” Aguilera explains.

The Liberation Tour kicks off for Christina in September. You can find the full list of shows here.

