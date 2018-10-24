David Schwimmer Has The Perfect Response To The Thief That Looks Like Ross From 'Friends'

There are plenty of reasons why people turn to a life of crime. Maybe your job's a joke, or you're broke, or your love life's D.O.A. Who's to say what drives the criminal mind?

The internet has had a lot of fun over the past day with a thief from Blackpool, England who happens to look like David Schwimmer. All the Friends jokes have been flying since everyone noticed the resemblance to Ross Geller. Caught on camera, it certainly wasn't this criminal's day. We can't speak for his week, his month, or even his year.

It hasn't been his day, his week, his month, and it's unlikely to be his year! Blackpool police have shared this image of an alleged thief (left!) who looks uncannily like David Schwimmer (right). Police said Schwimmer was out of the country at the time of the offence -- pic.twitter.com/fvPgt07te2 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 24, 2018

Time to Pivot! to the reactions across Twitter, which have been fine, they're FINE.

Could there be any more Ross’ pic.twitter.com/HTYKVKqC0v — Judy (@Judyinrichmond) October 24, 2018

Perhaps he was on a break? — Andrew White (@AndrewRWhite) October 24, 2018

I just hope his friends are there for him — davidw19 (@dpjw80) October 24, 2018

His mother warned him there'd be days like these #friendslyrics — Nat Orry (Natterblogs) (@NatOrryRadio) October 24, 2018

After all the lyrics and a few Holiday Armadillos later, the best reaction came from David Schwimmer himself. The actor offered up this proof that it couldn't have been him.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

Well played Ross, well played. Now if you'll excuse us we're late for a Way No Way show at the Asian Student Union.

Related: How You Doin? Jennifer Aniston Considers A Return To ‘Friends’