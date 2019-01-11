Khalid and Kane Brown Sound Soulful and Effortless on "Saturday Nights REMIX"

"Heaven" singer Kane Brown has come along to breathe new life into Khalid's song "Saturday Nights." The two have connected for a new "Saturday Nights REMIX", offering more emotions and insight to a troubled family life, and a loving lifeline relationship that hopes to help them out of the wreckage.

The unlikely pairing makes a lot of sense for a few reasons. At it's core "Saturday Nights" is a country song. The vivid picture painted of the rubber-banded getaway plan and the things we do to get by are part of the same style of storytelling that Kane Brown traffics in everyday. Also, these two voices are both so soulful and manage to blend effortlessly in this painfully beautiful song.

Related: Kane Brown Announces New Single, ‘Good As You’

But maybe most importantly, is there anyone that Khalid can't collaborate with? The singer has had hits with Halsey, Normani, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, and about anyone they can throw at this young sensation. True talent always rises, and it is even more special when it works well with others.

"Saturday Nights" originally appears on Khalid's latest EP Suncity, which was released in October. Meanwhile, Kane Brown is still supporting his number one album Experiment, which was released in November.