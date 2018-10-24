The Lauren Jauregui Era Begins With "Expectations"

“I can’t create when I feel stifled. That’s just not in my capacity. I need to feel free.”

That's what Lauren Jauregui tells Rolling Stone about breaking out of Fifth Harmony and into a solo career. Jauregui speaks to them about "doing what I was supposed to" and the "shackles" associated with the girl group. It's quickly clear that she is ready to move on.

Anxious to explore her own artist identity, the singer is stepping out on the sparse but scintillating new single, "Expectations." After a collection of collaborations, this is Lauren's solo debut and his produced by Kid Harpoon. The English singer and songwriter has helped turn out hits for Florence + The Machine, Harry Styles, and Shawn Mendes, and helps Lauren exceed and succeed here.

Jauregui is intensely sexy in the stark black and white clip, shattering all expectations of what this dynamic talent could do outside of the shadow of her former success. She is currently working on her debut album. You can score "Expectations" for yourself here.