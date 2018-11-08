Missy Elliott Gets A Historic Nomination To The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

She joins Mariah Carey and more for the 2019 nominees

November 8, 2018
Michael Cerio
Missy Elliott

Some of the most iconic phrases in the history of hip hop and R&B have sprung from the pen of Missy Elliott. Beyond her own impressive career, the artist has written for artists like Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, and Monica. The list goes on, and finally the Songwriters Hall of Fame have recognized her contributions.

Elliott is one of the nominees for the class of 2019, joining Mariah CareyChrissie Hynde, Vince Gill, Mike Love and more in the multi-generational group of hopefuls.

Missy Elliott is the first ever female rapper nominated to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and if inducted, would only be the second rapper ever elected in the hall. Jay Z took the honor for the first time in 2017. Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing successful songs for at least 20 years.

Only six songwriters of the nominees will be officially inducted at the Hall’s 50th annual Induction & Awards Gala in New York in June. 

