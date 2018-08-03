Update: Sources Say Demi Lovato Has Agreed To Go To Rehab

According to TMZ, Demi Lovato has agreed to enter a rehab facility after she is released from the hospital.

After days of delay from complications, the singer’s family has “raised the issue of rehab” with Lovato, and plans are being made for once she exits Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Not much else is known of the situation, but fans have been sharing their #HowDemiHasHelpedMe stories over the past week to stress the impact she has had on her fans.

Mental health, alcohol and drug abuse, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand.

Give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.