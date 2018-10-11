Watch Mariah Carey Look Elegant And Alluring In Her "With You" Video

At the American Music Awards, Mariah Carey's performance of "With You" was a splash of color...and men.

For the video released Wednesday, things are much different. Mariah makes her way around Los Angeles and around the grounds of an empty mansion, looking alluring and elegant in the black and white clip. The singer stands out on the balcony looking longingly as she sings about her love, or strokes the chrome of a car door while gazing out over the Hollywood Hills. Carey continues her real life goddess vibes, and we're here for it.

Mimi is looking sultry throughout the clip, and yes, she takes time to sip some tea.

"With You" is the second song released from Mariah's upcoming album, and it's available everywhere now.