WATCH: Taylor Swift’s Surprise “Summer Of 69’” Duet With Bryan Adams

Toronto got a Taylor-sized surprise this weekend, as Canadian rocker Bryan Adams emerged from beneath Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour stage to perform his classic “Summer Of 69’” on Saturday.

“It’s just one of my favorite songs ever written” said Swift while strumming the opening chords of the 1985 tune. “It’s not one of mine.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Cats Have Their Own Line of Merchandise

This is not Swift’s first time “standing on your mama’s porch”. The “Delicate” singer also covered Adams in 2011 in his hometown of Vancouver. You can watch the full “Summer Of 69’” performance here.

The night before Taylor’s turn with Bryan Adams in Toronto, Swift worked closely with another Canadian. For Shawn Mendes though, it was more about makeup than music.