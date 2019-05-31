Watch Vance Joy Perform an Emotional Cover of "What About Us" by P!nk

Before Vance Joy heads to Europe for a string of opening shows for P!nk, the Australian singer is offering up a touching tribute to the artist.

Earlier this week, Joy released a sweet and stripped-back acoustic version of her 2017 smash, "What About Us." In a quiet studio, he sings a sincere take that echos all the emotions of the original with an extra dose of intimacy.

This month, P!nk once again scored a number one album, this time with Hurts 2B Human. It's her third visit to the top spot, with 2017's Beautiful Trauma and 2012's The Truth About Love also reaching the mark.

Vance Joy and P!nk start their European tour later this month.