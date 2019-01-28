Water Main Break In Middleburgh Heights

There's been a water mainbreak in Middleburgh Heights which happened earlier this morning. Engle Road is shut down from Jefferson Park Road to Sheldon Rd. There is no water pressure in Middleburgh Heights, Parma Heights, North Royalton and Parma.



The following schools have been closed:

Strongsville Early Learning Preschool (Lunn Rd. Location ONLY)

Muraski Elementary

Whitney Elementary

Strongsville Middle School

SCS Administrative Offices

The Strongsville Rec Center

Cleveland Water informed Fox News 8 that the break is a 36 inch water main.