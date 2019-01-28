Water Main Break In Middleburgh Heights
Schools are closed, Engle Road is closed!
January 28, 2019
There's been a water mainbreak in Middleburgh Heights which happened earlier this morning. Engle Road is shut down from Jefferson Park Road to Sheldon Rd. There is no water pressure in Middleburgh Heights, Parma Heights, North Royalton and Parma.
The following schools have been closed:
- Strongsville Early Learning Preschool (Lunn Rd. Location ONLY)
- Muraski Elementary
- Whitney Elementary
- Strongsville Middle School
- SCS Administrative Offices
- The Strongsville Rec Center
Cleveland Water informed Fox News 8 that the break is a 36 inch water main.