'Missing Link' Movie Looks Hilarious

This April, meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you…he is funny, sweet and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend at the heart of the Missing Link, the globe-trotting family adventure from LAIKA. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer, Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than the fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend. Through it all, the three learn that sometimes you can find a family in the places you least expect.

Video of MISSING LINK | Official Trailer

Opening Date – Friday, April 12th!

Cast: Hugh Jackman (Sir Lionel Frost), Zoe Saldana (Adelina Fortnight), Zach Galifanakis (Mr. Link), Timothy Olyphant, David Williams, Emma Thompson, Matt Lucas, Chiny Valdes-Aran, Stephen Fry, Amrita Acharia