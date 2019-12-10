Ohio State's Chase Young, Justin Fields Named Heisman Finalists
Let's go Buckeyes!
December 10, 2019
Congratulations are in order for two of our Buckeyes! Defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields are both finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.
Both Buckeyes are decorated in their own right. Chase Young recorded six forced fumbles and 16.5 sacks, breaking OSU’s single-season record. Fields ranks third among quarterbacks for touchdowns at 40, but he’s only thrown one interception.
The two are up against LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The finalists were announced Monday night on ESPN. Good luck to both Buckeyes!