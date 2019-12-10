Ohio State's Chase Young, Justin Fields Named Heisman Finalists

Congratulations are in order for two of our Buckeyes! Defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields are both finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

All Gas, No Brakes.. A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 17, 2019 at 5:45pm PST

Chip on my shoulder only gotten bigger... A post shared by Chase Young (@chaseyoung_) on Nov 19, 2019 at 8:57am PST

Both Buckeyes are decorated in their own right. Chase Young recorded six forced fumbles and 16.5 sacks, breaking OSU’s single-season record. Fields ranks third among quarterbacks for touchdowns at 40, but he’s only thrown one interception.

The two are up against LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hey guys A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Oct 13, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

The finalists were announced Monday night on ESPN. Good luck to both Buckeyes!