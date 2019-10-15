2020 Rock Hall Induction Nominees

Dave Matthews Band, Whitney Houston, and Pat Benatar are among the nominees

October 15, 2019
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2020 nominees.... 

The nomiees are

  • Pat Benatar
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Judas Priest
  • Kraftwerk
  • MC5
  • Motorhead
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Soundgarden
  • T Rex
  • Thin Lizzy

Nine of the 16 nominees are on the ballot for the first time.

Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motorhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T Rex, Thin Lizzy and Whitney Houston.

You can vote for your favorite artists to be inducted at rockhall.com or at the Rock Hall.

