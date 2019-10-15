2020 Rock Hall Induction Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2020 nominees....

The nomiees are

Pat Benatar

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motorhead

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T Rex

Thin Lizzy

Nine of the 16 nominees are on the ballot for the first time.

Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motorhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T Rex, Thin Lizzy and Whitney Houston.

You can vote for your favorite artists to be inducted at rockhall.com or at the Rock Hall.