'90 Day Fiancé Star Darcey Silva Is Getting Her Own Spin-Off

'90 Day Fiancè fans rejoice! Fan-favorite, Darcey Silva, is getting her own spin-off with her sister Stacey!

Darcey & Stacey will air Aug. 16th on TLC. Fans will see Darcey's daughters, Aniko, 15, and Aspen, 14, and for the first time ever, Darcey's parents will make their reality television debut. We will meet Mike and Nancy — who have been divorced for years but remain good friends.

"I'm really super excited about the new show and very grateful to TLC," Darcey told EW. "I've had a long journey with relationships and now that I've fully concluded my Jessie and Tom stories, I am finally excited about what the future holds. I am at a stage in my life where I am happy with my life and I'm staying strong for me and my daughters and my family. And I'm so excited to dive deeper into our family life on the new show, past, present, and future."

Stacey added, "I can't wait for audiences to meet my mom, she's a riot! She's so cute and she has so much love for everybody. We all call her Nana, and she's been so helpful to Darcey and me. Our father, the patriarch of our family, is someone we've always looked up to. It's really special that we will be able to show them off in our new show."