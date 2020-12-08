Akron Children's Hospital Will Start Accepting Adult Patients To Reduce Hospital Strain

Akron Children’s will take both COVID and non-COVID patients who are 35 and younger.

December 8, 2020
Akron Children's Hospital will start accepting adult patients to reduce the strain on hospitals that are overcrowded due to COVID-19.

According to Akron Children's, hospitals are preparing for a post-Thanksgiving surge of coronavirus cases. Therefore, Akron Children's has decided it will take both COVID and non-COVID patients under the age of 35. They say hospitals will need 50% more capacity in the next two weeks.

Read more at Fox8

 

