All The Rules Meghan Markle Will Have To Follow After Saying "I Do"

It's not easy being a royal. Although there are counltess perks, there are some serious downsides. Here's a list of all the rules Meghan Markle will have to follow oncde she says "I Do" to Prince Harry.

1. Can't eat shellfish - Members of the royal family are advised to stay away from lobster, oysters, shrimp, and other shellfish because of the high chance of getting food poisoning.

2. No PDA - She can't even hold Prince Harry's hand in publuc.

3. She must always walk BEHIND Prince William and Kate - For public appearances, the royal family must walk in order of who's in line next for the throne.

4. No monopoly - Prince Andrew said that the family isn't allowed to play the board game at home because "it gets too vicious."

5. Only modest clothing - Dresses below the knee, and no cleavage.

6. No social media, selfies, or autographs - The only social media updates will be shared through the family's joint Instagram.

7. No more acting - Or side projects either.

8. Must always pack a spare black outfit when traveling - Just in case there's a death of a prominent figure or world leader. The royals have to be prepared to dress appropriately.

Which one do you think would be the hardest rule to follow?