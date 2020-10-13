Amazon Prime Day Starts Today!

Amazon is kicking of their two-day Prime event today. We have sifted through the world wide web to find you the best deals.

Echo Dot is 68% off, priced at $23.99

Apple Air Pods are 28% off, priced ar $114.99

Instant Pot is up to 58% off, priced between $49.99 - $119.99

Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV is 33% off, priced at $119.99

Amazon will also have deals on Nintendo Switch games, Barbie & Hot Wheels toys, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Panasonic cameras and "premium beauty brands."

Several major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Best Buy will be putting on sales events to coincide with Prime Day.