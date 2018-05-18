Ariana Grande Talks Manchester Attack In TIME Magazine

Ariana Grande has been named one of TIME's "Next Generation Leaders," and rightfully so. In a very raw interview with the magazine, Ariana Grande finally opened up about the Manchester attack, and how important it was for her to react the way that she did.

“There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever,” she said.

She also said she didn't want to give the attack “that much power. Something so negative. It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.”

The 24 year old singer raised over $23 million during her "One Love Manchester" benefit concert for the bombing victims and their families.

"When you're faced with something challenging or negative, the only response to it really is patience and love and kindess."

She went on to say that “Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful."

You can read the full, emotional article here.