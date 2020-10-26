Arnold Schwarzenegger Thanks Cleveland Clinic After Heart Surgery
He's revealed on Twitter that he got a new aortic valve put in at the Cleveland Clinic
Arnold Schwarzenegger is showing much love to the Cleveland Clinic.
He shared via Twitter on Friday that he had a new aortic valve put in, getting the procedure done at the Cleveland Clinic. After the surgery, Schwarzenegger said he feels “fantastic” – enough to go visit some of Cleveland’s “amazing statues” while he was in town.
His tweet reads,
Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"
