Avicii's Sudden Death Ruled Suicide By Broken Glass

According to TMZ, Avicii's death has been ruled a suicide by broken glass he used to cut himself. Their sources claim that the death was caused by a shard of glass that caused massive bleeding, and that he used a broken wine bottle to inflict a fatal wound.

Although there is no confirmation where the injury took place, two sources claim the wound was in Avicii's neck, while another source strongly denies that claim, saying it was his wrists.

This all comes after Avicii's parents released a statement last week inferring the DJ took his own life, "He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."