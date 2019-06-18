The Bachelorette B of the Week, Episode 6

Last week we asked THE HARD questions... mac and cheese or spaghetti? This week the Bachelorette, Hannah B, doesn't want to hear ANYTHING coming out of these stupid boys mouths. They really do talk too much, don't they?

This weeks episode was a bit of a recap on all the drama that has happened the past 5 weeks, which has been the Luke P show.

It's starting to get on EVERYBODY'S NERVES. Hannah has to decide what she wants to do with Luke P and the boys are not happy with her decision.

And she gives us some good life advice in the meantime.