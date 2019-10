Baker Mayfield has swapped out feeling dangerous for feeling... pissed.

His post game presser was full of pent up emotions towards pretty much everybody. Mayfield said he is "pissed" about the Browns loss... being 0-3 at home, and sitting at a 2-4 record.

He also says that he plays better when he is mad. We guess time will tell on that one.

