Baker Mayfield Fined After Comments On NFL Officiating

When Baker Mayfield said "I'll probably get fined for this...," he wasn't kidding.

The Browns QB will have to fork up a casual $12,500 for his comments regarding the officiating in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield was fined $12,500 for public comments regarding officiating, source said. He told reporters, "I'll probably be fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad out there.” And he was correct (on the fine). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2019

Mayfield called the officiating "pretty bad" and went on to give said examples of how they were "pretty bad."

"The guy is squaring up with him, running at him and he is lowering his head into Jarvis," Mayfield said. "What's he supposed to do? Avoid him? This isn't bullfighting. I don't know. It ticks me off."