Macaulay Culkin Thinks Baker Mayfield Looks Like A Robber From Home Alone

Remember the Wet Bandits?

November 5, 2019
Morgan

We're talking about Baker Mayfield's mustache... because that's what we do here in Cleveland!

There have been memes on memes on memes revolving around Mayfield's disheveled look.

Even former child star, Macaulay Culkin, thinks Baker Mayfield looks like a familiar face from Home Alone.

Of course, this is in reference to Mayfield looking like one of the "wet bandits." Culkin posted a photo of himself armed with a paint can to knock out intruders with the caption,"I’m ready for you Baker Mayfield… Come at me, bro.”

