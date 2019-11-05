Macaulay Culkin Thinks Baker Mayfield Looks Like A Robber From Home Alone

We're talking about Baker Mayfield's mustache... because that's what we do here in Cleveland!

There have been memes on memes on memes revolving around Mayfield's disheveled look.

Baker Mayfield looks like Johnny Manziel trying to sneak back into the league with a fake mustache and wig pic.twitter.com/NcN7UVPwSO — BroBible (@BroBible) November 4, 2019

Baker Mayfield looking like every drunk detective in every crime film ever made. https://t.co/oELOqx9Gh4 — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) November 4, 2019

Things are going so bad for the Browns they got Baker Mayfield dressing in the lost and found clothes in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/qGHp6TAIK6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 4, 2019

Even former child star, Macaulay Culkin, thinks Baker Mayfield looks like a familiar face from Home Alone.

Of course, this is in reference to Mayfield looking like one of the "wet bandits." Culkin posted a photo of himself armed with a paint can to knock out intruders with the caption,"I’m ready for you Baker Mayfield… Come at me, bro.”