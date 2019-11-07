Baker Mayfield Says He "Didn't Deserve" The Handlebar Mustache
He shaved three times on Sunday.
November 7, 2019
If you're wondering why Baker Mayfield's handlebar mustache disappeared after the game.. it's because he simply "didn't deserve it." I would argue that we didn't deserve the mustache in the first place but... logisics.
“I was undefeated before Sunday with a handlebar mustache, so I shaved it off ’cause I didn’t deserve it.”
.@bakermayfield says he didn't deserve the handlebar mustache ---- pic.twitter.com/3pHbFgtVu6— ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2019
See Mayfield's full interview at the podium below.
QB Baker Mayfield at the podium. https://t.co/6VaFdyUFOA— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 6, 2019