Baker Mayfield Says He "Didn't Deserve" The Handlebar Mustache

He shaved three times on Sunday.

November 7, 2019
Morgan

USA Today © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Local
Sports

If you're wondering why Baker Mayfield's handlebar mustache disappeared after the game.. it's because he simply "didn't deserve it." I would argue that we didn't deserve the mustache in the first place but... logisics. 

“I was undefeated before Sunday with a handlebar mustache, so I shaved it off  ’cause I didn’t deserve it.”

See Mayfield's full interview at the podium below.

Tags: 
baker mayfield
Browns
cleveland