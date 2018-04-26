Best Celebrity Tweets Of The Day
Take A Brain Break!
April 26, 2018
Need a brain break at work?
Here are today's funniest celeb tweets!
I’m nice at ping pong— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Missing the days when people thought inside the box.— Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) April 26, 2018
Not to go all Kanye, but: pepper doesn’t deserve to be
well I’m going to put out a COMPETING PERFUME from a mold of my giant body and it will hold TWICE as much perfume as your bottle and the people will get MORE perfume https://t.co/xZhLWPENmM— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 25, 2018 on every restaurant table next to salt— B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) April 25, 2018
April 25, 2018
Dear God. They’re right behind me, aren’t they. pic.twitter.com/KMJeJqz6Zg— Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) April 24, 2018