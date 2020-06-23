Black Eyed Peas Explain Why Fergie Is No Longer Apart Of The Group

The Black Eyed Peas are explaining why Fergie is no longer in the group, after being together for 10 years.

The singer stepped away in 2017, and now in a new interview with Billboard magazine, the group is saying why.

Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo say Fergie stepped away to focus on being a "great mom." Will.i.am explained, "We love her, and she's focusing on being a mom. That's a hard job, and that's what she really wants to do and we're here for her... It's really the way Fergie designed it, so we're respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don't want anything but awesomeness for her."

Apl.de.ap added, "But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by [her> wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that."

Although Fergie is no longer in the group, she continues to support the group publicly. Even posting their new music on her social media accounts.