Sneak Peek At Walmart's Black Friday Deals

If there is something good to come out of the year 2020, it should be the multiple (and online) Black Friday sales events we are getting. Walmart announced it will be holding THREE Black Friday sales events, and we now know some of the deals you will be able to steal.

Top deals on Nov. 4 event

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV for $228.

Apple Airpods (Gen. 2, wired charging case) for $99

Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo Crisp for $79

iRobot Roomba 670 for $177

MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop for $799

HP Pavilion i5 GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop for $449

Top deals on Nov. 11 event

TCL 55-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV for $148.

Onn. 50-inch Class 4k UHD Roku Smart TV for $128.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum RV1000 for $199 ($100 off).

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (4GB RAM, 128GB storage) for a low $149.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touch Teal Chromebook for $179 ($120 off).

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Horizon Blue Laptop for $379 ($160 off).

The third event will kick off the day before Thanksgiving. No ad has been released with those deals at this time.