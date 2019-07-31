UnMorgan Like Conduct With Browns CB Denzel Ward

During Cleveland Browns training camp, we are sending Morgan out to ask some players the tough questions.

Nothing about sports... but more along the lines of "When was your last date?" and "Who smells the worst in the locker room?"

Each week we will have new players to introduce before the start of the season.

On this episode of UnMorgan Like Conduct, we have Denzel Ward, who plays cornerback for the Cleveland Browns (and went to Ohio State).