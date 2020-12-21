Browns Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

In true, unpredictable 2020 fashion, the Cleveland Browns might make the playoffs.

For the first time since 2007, the Browns have won 10 games after Sunday night's 20-6 win against the New York Giants.

“It’s nice, I haven’t done it since I’ve been here,” Myles Garrett said of going 10-4. “It’s an achievement I’m proud of. It’s something we have to continue to do. Gotta finish this year and have to keep on going 1-0 each week. We have to make that mindset, that this is the first year of many.”

And while this winning season has been something to look forward to in this crazy year, QB Baker Mayfield has a message for fans.

“We’re not done yet."

The Browns play the Jets Sunday, 12/27 at 1 p.m.