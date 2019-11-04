What Lead To The Browns Demise Against The Broncos?

I think we can all agree, last night's Cleveland Browns loss to the Denver Broncos was bad. Really bad.

With a Browns team full of stars and potential, fans can't quite wrap their heads around what is going on. Is it a bad head coach? Is it too many players in commercials? It is bad officiating? There seems to be an excuse for every loss.

The Browns have faced "adversity" in every single game. Whether it be an illegal visor on a helmet, specialized cleats that don't comply with NFL regulations, watches, an excessive amount of penalities, horrendous playcalling, or just poor execution... the Browns cannot seem to get it together.

So what is the root of the problem? While there may be many, I think it is best summed up in this tweet from WKYC's Jay Crawford.

This game was to save the season. I saw maybe 1 player playing w/ that kind of urgency. I saw a bunch of individuals. No leadership. Defense uninspired in big moments. Uniform violations. Penalties. Wasted timeouts. And...our best player on the bench 4 a game deciding play. — Jay Crawford (@JaycrawfordCLE) November 4, 2019

So... a melting pot of dysfunction. Is this it for the Cleveland Browns? Or do you think they can pull it together for the remainder of the season?