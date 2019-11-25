Browns Owner Dee Haslam Supports Myles Garrett With #95 Hat

Browns owner Dee Haslam didn't have to say a word to show her support for Myles Garrett. Haslam showed up to sideline warmups with a hat that had Garrett’s No. 95 on it.

This comes after a whirlwind week and a half surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers brawl. Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for ripping off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it. The suspension was upheld Thursday by an appeals officer and there is no definite answer of if/when Garrett will be reinstated.

Along with his indefinite suspension, Garrett was fined $45,623 for the altercation.

The Browns face the Steelers again this Sunday at 1 pm.