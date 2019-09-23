Freddie Kitchens Says "Blame Me" For Browns Loss

September 23, 2019
The Browns suffered a tough loss against the Los Angeles Rams last night 20-13. While the Browns had some great moments (and some bad ones), a lot of noise coming from the interwebs is blaming bad play calling for the loss, specifically putting the blame on head coach, Freddie Kitchens.

Kitchens himself said any blame for the loss is on him for calling the plays.

“If you are looking to blame somebody, blame me. Do not blame any of our players. Do not blame any of our other coaches. Just blame me because I can take it. Just blame me. Go write your article and say that I messed the game up. Go write your article and say that it is my fault that things are not looking like it did last year because it is.”

And of course, the internet has all kinds of reactions.

 

