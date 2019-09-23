Freddie Kitchens Says "Blame Me" For Browns Loss

The Browns suffered a tough loss against the Los Angeles Rams last night 20-13. While the Browns had some great moments (and some bad ones), a lot of noise coming from the interwebs is blaming bad play calling for the loss, specifically putting the blame on head coach, Freddie Kitchens.

Kitchens himself said any blame for the loss is on him for calling the plays.

#Browns HC Freddie Kitchens wants you to put the loss on him pic.twitter.com/PWcQi7TN6S — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 23, 2019

“If you are looking to blame somebody, blame me. Do not blame any of our players. Do not blame any of our other coaches. Just blame me because I can take it. Just blame me. Go write your article and say that I messed the game up. Go write your article and say that it is my fault that things are not looking like it did last year because it is.”

And of course, the internet has all kinds of reactions.

Recap of Freddie Kitchens’ play calling this evening. #Browns pic.twitter.com/YRVMDNqD6i — April Lynn (@AVelotta27) September 23, 2019

Us: “How can the NFL coaching get any worse today?”



Freddie Kitchens: “Hold my beer.” — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 23, 2019

this was Freddie Kitchens' 4th-and-9 play.



it was not very good pic.twitter.com/jzm3vbfeGr — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 23, 2019